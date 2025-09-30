Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Amcor by 839.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.9%

Amcor stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

