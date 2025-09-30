Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 10.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,723,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,055,350. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock valued at $720,112,070 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.55. The company has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

