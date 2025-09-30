Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 426,528 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.80.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $160.28 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $222.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

