Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,043 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 546,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

