Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in MP Materials by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MP Materials by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10 and a beta of 2.32. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.