Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 26,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 977,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after purchasing an additional 376,932 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE stock opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $156.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.Five Below’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

