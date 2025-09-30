Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Holdings Raised by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,029,000 after buying an additional 781,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,119,000 after buying an additional 6,752,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,422,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after buying an additional 243,611 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after buying an additional 2,907,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,327,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.69.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.3%

BBWI stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.