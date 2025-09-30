Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.13.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

