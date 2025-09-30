Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,973 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 7.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0%

AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.