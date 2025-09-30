Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $154.79 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.79.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,125,658.90. The trade was a 31.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

