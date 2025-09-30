Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 61.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7,043.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

CARR opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

