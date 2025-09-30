Chico Wealth RIA Sells 58 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Chico Wealth RIA lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.