Cove Private Wealth LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.6% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Broadcom Trading Down 2.0%
Broadcom stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
