Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

