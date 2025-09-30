CX Institutional Acquires 260 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.