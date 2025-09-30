CX Institutional Buys 337 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 107.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

