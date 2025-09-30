CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,099,000 after buying an additional 117,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,125,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.1% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,399,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 465,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day moving average is $255.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.18.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

