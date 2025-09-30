CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,043,000 after buying an additional 237,720 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,853,000 after acquiring an additional 226,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,370,000 after purchasing an additional 646,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.96 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.