CX Institutional Has $27.21 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,220.1% in the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 191,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 177,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 36,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,866 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,610 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.01 and its 200-day moving average is $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.