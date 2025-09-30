CX Institutional Has $60,000 Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Everest Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,753,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Everest Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $346.29 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 price target on shares of Everest Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Everest Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.47.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

