CX Institutional Has $66,000 Stake in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Okta were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Okta Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of OKTA opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,709.64. The trade was a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,593 shares of company stock worth $12,598,168. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.