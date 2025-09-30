CX Institutional Has $67,000 Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 35.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 5,404.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 196,562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 406,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

