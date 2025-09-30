CX Institutional Has $83,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 748.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $373,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,561.25. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $601,783.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 542,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,023,876. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,947,739 shares of company stock worth $438,614,781. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.5%

SNOW stock opened at $225.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.01. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.