CX Institutional Lowers Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pool were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $921,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $310.90 on Tuesday. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.