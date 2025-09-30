CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Archer Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 531,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 359,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 79,885 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

