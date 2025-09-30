CX Institutional Sells 1,427 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

CX Institutional lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,620,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,252,000 after buying an additional 248,110 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,881,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,798,000 after acquiring an additional 48,723 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 449,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,452,000 after acquiring an additional 89,316 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Cfra Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE SJM opened at $107.47 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

