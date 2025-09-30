CX Institutional Sells 645 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $17,624,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.3% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 65,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Andrews purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,089.03. The trade was a 52.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $110.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

