Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Report on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.5%

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.