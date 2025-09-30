Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer
In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.5%
Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.