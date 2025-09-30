Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,431 Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Qualys by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $71,494.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,156.70. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $418,718.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,340.74. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,374. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Qualys Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QLYS opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.65. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

