Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $3,431,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 15,200.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,390,000 after acquiring an additional 65,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PI opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $239.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,038.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.44.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.63, for a total value of $768,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,728,549.19. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,096 shares of company stock valued at $63,353,832. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.57.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

