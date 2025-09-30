Dakota Wealth Management Invests $234,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $91,632.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,915.20. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock valued at $420,370,484. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

