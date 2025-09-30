Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 276,450 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $13,401,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 117,012 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 825.0% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares in the company, valued at $2,073.22. This trade represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. Axos Financial, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.