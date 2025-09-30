Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. $MHN

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

