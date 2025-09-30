Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Tavia Acquisition Corp. $TAVI

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tavia Acquisition were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,155,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,522,000.

Tavia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Tavia Acquisition stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Tavia Acquisition Profile

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

