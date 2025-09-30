Dakota Wealth Management Sells 73 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,858.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,010,000 after purchasing an additional 272,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after purchasing an additional 106,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $199.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $221.49. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.22.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%.UFP Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.