Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0%

Broadcom stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

