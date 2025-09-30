Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 35,832.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,917,000 after acquiring an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

