Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 851.6% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 425,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 305,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,451,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 135,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,737,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

NYSE:DY opened at $294.21 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $294.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.70.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

