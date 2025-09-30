E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) vs. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Financial Comparison

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Anghami shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.W. Scripps 4.25% 17.68% 2.98% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.W. Scripps 0 1 1 0 2.50 Anghami 0 0 0 0 0.00

E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 116.54%. Given E.W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe E.W. Scripps is more favorable than Anghami.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Anghami”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.W. Scripps $2.51 billion 0.09 $87.60 million $0.48 5.29 Anghami $78.09 million 0.25 -$63.56 million N/A N/A

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats Anghami on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services. The Scripps Networks segment offers national television networks through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. This segment also provides Scripp News, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; Court TV, which showcases live trials; entertainment brands, such as Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff; and ION, a national network of broadcast stations and broadcast television spectrum, which distributes programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations, as well as affiliated TV stations through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. In addition, it provides content and services through digital platforms, including the Internet, smartphones, and tablets; Nuvyyo, which offers consumers DVR product solutions to watch and record free over-the-air HDTV on connected devices; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, which shows educational programs. The company serves audiences and businesses through cable and satellite service providers. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

