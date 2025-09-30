Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 506.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,959 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,274,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,832,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

