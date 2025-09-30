Falcon Wealth Planning Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

