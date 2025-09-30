Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in First Solar by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 1.6%

FSLR opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $255.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price objective (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

