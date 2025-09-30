Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.57.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

