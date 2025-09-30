Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,362,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 205.8% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 9,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.01 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,866 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,610. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

