GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,901.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,521.25 and a 52-week high of $2,075.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,951.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,910.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

