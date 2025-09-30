GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Twilio alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,468,935.04. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,699 shares of company stock worth $2,754,028. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 867.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.