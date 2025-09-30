Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.