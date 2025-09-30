Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.