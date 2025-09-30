iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 310,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 77,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.