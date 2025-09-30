JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 142,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

